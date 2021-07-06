Father Stan Swamy’s death: Political leaders express outrage

The death of 84-year-old tribal activist Father Stan Swamy, an undertrial in the Bhima Koregaon case, has evoked outrage in the Indian public sphere. Cutting across party lines, political leaders condemned his death.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were the among politicians and intellectuals to condole his death.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered his condolences, saying “he deserved justice and humaneness” in a tweet. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: “A humble tribute to Father Stan Swamy. How unfortunate that a person who served the poor and tribals throughout his life and became the voice of human rights, he was denied justice and human rights even in the hour of death.”

Congress MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal said in a tweet that he passed away without getting bail and there was “little hope of early trial”. He said others were languishing in jail too. “...Lawyers, Academics, Social Activists....raise their voices for the voiceless They too are now ‘voiceless’. The State calls them ‘terrorists’,” he tweeted.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in a tweet said that the Central government should be held accountable for the absolute apathy towards Fther Stan Swamy, adding he was shocked to learn of the priest’s demise.

CPI (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said he was “deeply pained and outraged”. “...A jesuit priest & social activist he tirelessly helped the marginalised. Draconian UAPA custody, inhuman treatment since October 2020 with no charge established. Accountability must be fixed for this murder in custody,” he said in a tweet.

Political leaders from Kerala also expressed their condolences over the death of Father Stan Swamy. While chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said such “travesty of justice should have no place in our democracy”, former chief minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy said Swamy would remain a “painful memory” in the conscience of India, the largest democracy in the world.

Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “Sad to learn of Fr #StanSwamy‘s passing. A humanitarian & man of God whom our government could not treat with humanity. Deeply saddened as an Indian. RIP”.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti mourned the death of the late activist and said, “Deeply disturbed by the passing away of 84 year old tribal activist Stan Swamy. A ruthless & callous government that deprived him of dignity even while he was alive has blood on its hands. Absolutely shocked & appalled. May his soul rest in peace”.

“Criminal charges should be filed against all responsible for Stan Swamy’s tragic and unfortunate death including the jail authorities for failure to provide proper medical support and against NIA officials for neglecting his deteriorating health,” Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi said in an interview on Monday.

Stan Swamy, the Jesuit priest who was arrested last year under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday. His lawyers had moved the Bombay high court on Monday morning, seeking an urgent hearing on his medical bail plea, after his health deteriorated on Sunday and he was put on ventilator support after he had difficulty breathing.