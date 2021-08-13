Faux pas? TMC's Mukul Roy says BJP will win bypoll, for second time in a week

Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy on Friday stirred a controversy after he predicted the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in his constituency whenever a by-election is held. Roy, who returned to the ruling camp after winning the Assembly election on a BJP seat, had made a similar comment on August 6 when he said the BJP will win the by-poll in Bengal.

On both occasions, he quickly corrected his mistake by saying that he had meant the Trinamool Congress. On Friday, he further said the TMC will do well in the 2023 assembly elections in Tripura.

Officially, still the BJP MLA of Krishnanagar North constituency, the Mamata Banerjee government has made Roy the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the state Assembly following his return to the TMC a month after Banerjee's party came back to power with a thumping majority.

"The BJP will win if a by-election is held in Krishnanagar North," Roy told reporters after attending a PAC meeting on the Assembly premises. When asked if the TMC will not be able to win the seat, he said it will be decided by the people of that constituency. Regarding his official status as a legislator, Roy said, "I am an MLA of the BJP."

Roy further said he was ready to visit Tripura to work for the TMC if asked by the party leadership. "I will do whatever is told by the party. The BJP is not doing the right thing in Tripura. Our party will do well in the next polls there," he added. At least 14 leaders and workers of the TMC, including those injured in an alleged attack by BJP workers, were arrested in Tripura on August 8 for "violating Covid norms". Two other TMC workers were nabbed on August 11. Senior TMC leaders from West Bengal are of late visiting the NE state where the assembly election is due in 2023.

TMC deputy chief whip in West Bengal assembly Tapas Roy refused to comment on Roy's gaffe, while the BJP said that the people will judge such statements.

The senior dear said, "It will be proper for you to ask Mukul Roy what he meant. Since I was not present during the interaction, I won't comment." He added he had attended Friday's PAC meeting chaired by Mukul Roy.

BJP MLA and leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari said Roy was greeted with much fanfare when he reached the TMC office to join after winning on a BJP ticket. "Now if he makes such statements, it is for people of the state to judge. He was accorded high security by the state government, he was made the PAC chairman. Now let the TMC see," he said.

The BJP has demanded Roy’s disqualification as a member of the assembly under anti-defection law and his removal from the post of PAC chairman which traditionally goes to the Opposition party. The TMC leadership has been saying that Roy is a BJP MLA and hence, his appointment as the PAC chairman would not pose any problem on technical ground.

(With agency inputs)