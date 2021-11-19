‘Fear of electoral defeat forced Modi to repeal farm laws’: Chidambaram

Former Union minister P Chidambaram on Friday said fear of electoral defeat forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to retreat and announce the repeal of the three farm laws that were enacted last year and triggered protracted farmer protests.

“This government does not fear democracy or Parliament. It only fears a loss in elections. If you want this government to mend its ways, the best thing the people of India can do is to defeat it in every election,” he said at a press conference in poll-bound Goa. He added the government will not mend its ways and is run by a dictatorial approach. “The only way we can solve these problems is to defeat them. Once you defeat them, they will behave for five years. Otherwise, they will get more arrogant, more determined, more haughty and more undemocratic.”

Chidambaram said three weeks ago, Modi said in Uttar Pradesh that anybody, who opposes the farm laws is anti-national, and that they will never withdraw them. “What has happened today? What has happened is they have feedback that they will lose very badly in the next round of elections in five states including Goa. It is the fear of losing elections which has impelled the PM to suddenly announce at 9 am this (Friday) morning that he has decided to withdraw the farm laws.”

He added the government does not believe in consultation. “It does not believe in discussion, parliamentary debate. The last parliament session was washed out because the government refused to debate the farm laws, and price rise. That kind of a stubborn government has today announced the withdrawal of farm laws means that they are losing the next round of elections. This is a lesson for the people.”