Fewer tests, lower Covid numbers recorded on Maharashtra shutdown day

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 1,736 new Covid-19 cases and 36 infection related deaths, but the dip below the 2,000-mark was largely due to fewer number of tests conducted on the day owing to the statewide shutdown. A total of 105,567 tests were done on Monday compared to 1,40,847 on Sunday, when 2294 positive infections were detected in the state.

Mumbai’s tally of new Covid cases was 401 with four deaths, taking the city’s Covid death toll to 16,162 and total number of Covid-19 patients to 6,579,608.

Total number of active Covid patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 32,115 and the statewide death toll has reached 139,578.

Currently, Pune tops in number of active patients with 8,465, followed by Mumbai with 5,969 and Thane with 4,446. Pune has recorded 19,519 Covid-related deaths, the highest in the state, followed by Mumbai (16,162) and Thane (11,389).