Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Fifth Vande Bharat Express to commence operations from November

Fifth Vande Bharat Express to commence operations from November

india news
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 03:08 PM IST

The train starting from Chennai to Mysore via Bengaluru will leave the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) for a trial run on November 5

Officials said the train time table is in the process of being finalised. (Twitter | Narendra Modi)
ByNeha LM Tripathi

The country’s fifth semi-high-speed train Vande Bharat Express will run from Chennai to Mysore, railways officials told HT on Friday.

It will commence its operations from November second week, they added.

“The train starting from Chennai to Mysore via Bengaluru will leave the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) for a trial run on November 5,” a senior official said.

“It is set to commence operations from November 10,” he added.

Officials said the train time table is in the process of being finalised.

Also Read: Una-New Delhi Vande Bharat run completes inaugural trip amid fanfare

The development comes a day after the country’s fourth Vande Bharat (VB) train running between Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday at Una, Himachal Pradesh.

The semi-high-speed train will commence regular operations from October 19 and will run on all days except Wednesdays between Delhi and Amb Andaura.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar were also seen riding on the high-speed train which will bring the travel time between Delhi and Chandigarh to three hours from next week onwards.

A government statement said the travel time from Una to New Delhi will be reduced by two hours.

Recently, the indigenously designed semi-high-speed train, the third service under the Vande Bharat series, was flagged off by PM Modi on September 30 from Gandhinagar Capital and it started the commercial run from October 1.

Vande Bharat Express trains also run-on Delhi-Varanasi and Delhi-Katra routes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP