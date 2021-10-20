Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Fifty-five people from Chhattisgarh stuck in Nainital, rescue ops on
india news

Fifty-five people from Chhattisgarh stuck in Nainital, rescue ops on

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed top officials to coordinate with the administration in Uttarakhand to ensure safe return of the tourists stranded in the rain-hit state
Police personnel and rescue teams evacuate people stuck in their homes as Nainital Lake overflows and floods the streets due to incessant rainfall. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 11:02 AM IST
By Ritesh Mishra

Fifty-five tourists from Chhattisgarh, including 44 women and four children, are stuck in Uttarakhand’s Nainital following heavy rainfall there, officials said on Wednesday. They arrived there last week.

“The tourists from Durg are stuck in Kainchi Dham after a landslide there. An army unit reached the spot Tuesday evening and provided food and other help. They are presently at a school in the area. We are in touch with them, and rescue operations will start soon,” said Dipanshu Kabra, commissioner, public relations, Chhattisgarh.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed top officials to coordinate with the administration in Uttarakhand to ensure the safe return of the tourists.

The death from rain-related incidents reached 46 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday while eleven are missing.

Also Read |Uttarakhand rains: Overall death toll reaches 46, at least 10 still missing

A flash flood swept through Ramgarh in the Nainital district, where the popular lake town was also inundated and cut off from the rest of the state on Tuesday. A number of landslides were also reported.

An unusual western disturbance – a rain system that originates in the Mediterranean region – swept across the northern plans and slammed into the Himalayan ranges, triggering extremely heavy rain spells.

