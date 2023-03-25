'Fight against Left-wing extremism in…': Amit Shah at 84th Raising Day of CRPF

Bastar: The fight against Left-wing extremism (LWE) seems to be in the final stage of victory in the country, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Thursday, as he credited Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel for wiping out hindrances in development of Maoist-hit areas.

Union home minister Amit Shah accorded a Guard of Honour during the 84th Raising Day of CRPF, at Jagdalpur in Bastar on Saturday. (ANI/ PIB)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking at the 84th Raising Day event of CRPF at Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, Shah said security forces have put up a strong fight against the LWE in the last nine years and achieved success on all fronts.

“They have not only attained victory in pushing them to the back foot but also facilitated development to reach to tribals,” he said. “Left wing extremists were hindrances in construction of schools, roads, and installation of mobile towers. As a home minister, I want to say the credit to wipe hindrances to these development works in Maoist-hit areas only goes to the CRPF personnel.”

Also read: Bengaluru: Amit Shah insists on receiving bouquet from Yediyurappa's son

The event was held at Karanpur camp of the 201st battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), an elite unit of the CRPF, which is located around 20 km away from Jagdalpur, the headquarter of Bastar district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Incidents of LWE violence declined by 76% in the country as compared to 2010 and at the same time loss of lives (of civilians and security personnel) also went down by 78%,” Shah said.

Pointing out that the CRPF’s annual celebration was being held in an LWE-affected area in Bastar for the first time, Shah appealed to security forces to keep up the valiant fight against extremists until they are completely wiped out.

Bastar division, which has been struggling with the LWE for the last over three decades, comprises seven districts — Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Sukma, Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bijapur. Currently, 38 CRPF units are deployed in Chhattisgarh to tackle LWE problems.

“The fight against Left Wing Extremism seems to be in the final stages of victory and supreme sacrifice made by your family members of security personnel has a huge contribution in it,” Shah said addressing the relatives of martyred personnel present on the occasion. “The victory saga will be written in golden letters remembering their sacrifices.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister also credited the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the National Investigating Agency (NIA), who he said, have been acting strongly to stop funding to LWE.

Shah also said that the security vacuum in Bihar and Jharkhand was on the verge of coming to an end and it became possible due to the CRPF and the local police (involved in anti-Maoist operations there).

Highlighting the measures taken by the Union government in the interest of central armed police forces (CAPFs), Shah said the Modi government has been focusing on modernisation of CRPF.

“Modi government is committed to provide facilities to security forces and standing with them in their pain,” he added.

Also read: Back-to-back visits from Shah, PM this week: BJP

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah also visited the Potakpali forward operating base in the core jungle area of Sukma, which until last year was a Maoist hotbed.

CRPF officials said Potakpali is significant because it was out of reach for security forces and local administration for decades until last year.

“Since then, a huge number of Maoists have surrendered and there has been significant development in the region like opening of a school, Health Center, and ration distribution centre,” a CRPF spokesperson said.

Shah also visited health centre, assessed the facilities provided to the villagers and met the students at the newly opened school.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON