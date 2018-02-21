Fight between BJP’s fake and Congress’ real development: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Electioneering reached a feverish pitch at Mungaoli assembly segment on Wednesday with Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP) both holding road shows to woo the voters, a day before campaigning for the bypoll ends.

Mungaoli in Ashok Nagar district along with Kolaras in Shivpuri district go to polls on February 24. The entire state assembly goes to polls later in the year.

Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said Scindia is leading the campaign for the party as both assemblies fall under his Guna-Shivpuri Lok Sabha constituency.

This is Scindia’s second roadshow in the constituency – the previous one was held on January 31 when the Congress candidate, Brijesh Singh Yadav, filed his nomination. Unlike the previous roadshow in which all top Congress leaders were present, Scindia was the star attraction in Wednesday’s roadshow.

“It is a fight between fake development of the BJP versus the real development that I have helped bring. The BJP’s development claims are not visible anywhere, whereas my efforts can be seen in the roads built and better supply of electricity,” he said.

Taking a dig at the chief minister and his numerous cabinet colleagues camping in the area, Scindia said, “Where were all these people for the past 14 years. They have descended only because of the bypoll.”

On the CM’s comment that he (Scindia) did not have experience to run a government, the leader said he was a “jan sevak” and did not hanker for any post. When pointed out that Chouhan was also conducting a roadshow in the same constituency today, Scindia said with a smile, “It is the CM’s love for me that he follows me wherever I go.”

For Chouhan, who is once again leading the campaign for the BJP, it is a battle to ensure that the party does not lose these byelections and further give credence to the claim that after being in power since 2003, the BJP is facing anti-incumbency.

The BJP has lost both the Ater and Chitrakoot assembly bypolls in last six months, shaking the confidence of the party.

Moreover, both Mungaoli and Kolaras had returned Congress candidates in 2013 assembly elections and are considered. Congress had won the Mungaoli seat by a margin of over 22,000 votes.

Accompanied by BJP candidate Baisaab Yadav, wife of former MLA late Deshraj Singh Yadav, Chouhan visited over a dozen villages in Mungaoli that lasted over eight hours.