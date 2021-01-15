‘Fight from front’: BJP leader to Sharad Pawar after Dhananjay Munde ‘exposed'
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday alleged he was getting “threat calls” after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde was “exposed” in a rape case. Alleging NCP chief Sharad Pawar was behind these calls, Somaiya asked Pawar to “stop this” and “fight from the front.”
“I have been receiving threat calls from different people after Dhananjay Munde was exposed, and the police know it. I want to tell Sharad Pawar to stop this and if he has the guts, fight from the front,” news agency ANI quoted Somaiya as saying.
On Thursday, the former Lok Sabha MP from the Mumbai North East constituency had tweeted he was reaching Oshiwara police station to pursue the complaint filed against Munde by the accuser and demand immediate registration of a First Information Report (FIR), as well as action, against the NCP leader.
In a subsequent tweet, Somaiya had said he met the woman and DN Nagar police station and the police were recording her complaint against Munde. “I insist FIR must be registered,” the BJP leader had tweeted.
Munde, a cousin of Maharashtra BJP leader Pankaja Munde, has been accused by the woman of rape on the pretext of marriage and other favours. She, too, has alleged her written complaint against Munde was not being registered and that her life was under threat. After allegations against him surfaced, Munde met party chief Pawar on Wednesday and briefed him in details about the issue.
The BJP has demanded Munde’s removal, warning of hitting the streets if he is not removed. However, with several opposition leaders, including those from the BJP itself, as well as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) accusing the woman of “honey-trapping” them too, the NCP, in a meeting late Thursday night, decided it won’t ask Munde to resign as the state social justice minister.
