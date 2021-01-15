IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Amid other leaders’ complaints, NCP won’t ask Munde to resign
NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Dhananjay Munde. (Hindustan Times)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Dhananjay Munde. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Amid other leaders’ complaints, NCP won’t ask Munde to resign

The NCP took the decision in a late-night meeting of core committee members as leaders from other parties alleged the same woman had tried to “honeytrap” them too, said insiders.
READ FULL STORY
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:52 AM IST

State social justice minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde may not have to quit from his post, amid allegations of rape by a woman. The NCP took the decision in a late-night meeting of core committee members as leaders from other parties alleged the same woman had tried to “honeytrap” them too, said insiders.

Earlier in the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the allegations against Munde were serious and the party will have to take a decision. However, he would discuss the issue with his senior colleagues before reaching a conclusion. Pawar’s statement was seen as an indication that the party leadership may ask Munde to tender his resignation. Munde said he was ready to accept any decision taken by the party.

In a copy of a complaint uploaded on her Twitter handle, the woman mentioned that Munde made sexual advances towards her without her consent since 2006. “He (Munde) promised to get me launched as a singer in Bollywood,” the complaint states. Following the post, Munde issued a public clarification on his social media account and said that the woman and her sister, with whom he was in a relationship with, were blackmailing him since 2019. Her brother is also involved in the alleged conspiracy, he said.

Pawar told reporters: “The allegations being made against Munde are serious. Being a political party, we will have to discuss it and take a decision considering everybody’s views. Munde has explained the matter in detail and it is my responsibility to convey it to the senior leaders and take the next step as soon as possible. I don’t think this should be delayed.”

However, leaders from other parties, too, made similar complaints as Munde.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLA Krishna Hegde accused the same woman of harassment for years and filed a complaint with the Amboli Police.

“The woman used to call and say we are in a relationship, but I kept avoiding her. It started in 2010 and continued till 2015. I blocked her many times, but then she used to call me from another number. I didn’t know her intention, so I did some background check and found out things were not very right. But didn’t want to come out and say anything about a woman, as it also didn’t concern me because I never met her. But when this episode of Mr Munde came to the fore, I realised she is a serial offender. I felt this needs to be stopped and so registered an official police complaint,” Hegde said.

The woman refuted the allegations on her Twitter handle.

She said, “I was never involved in any honey trap activity as alleged. Infact Mr. Krishna Hegde started the conversation with me. He met me at the birthday party of Mr. Pratap SirNaik (MLA). The allegations made by Mr. Krishna Hedge is false, bogus and baseless.”

Another leader Manish Dhuri from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also alleged the woman tried to honeytrap him by calling him to her flat in Andheri a few years ago.

He felt that someone else was also present at the flat, and left her house. Dhuri also filed a complaint with the Amboli police.

In view of the allegations, senior NCP leaders felt that asking Munde to step down without any investigation was not right. “There was a possibility that the same would be repeated with others as well,” said a senior minister, requesting anonymity.

The meeting was held at Praful Patel’s residence in south Mumbai where state NCP chief Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, Anil Deshmukh, Sunil Tatkare, Nawab Malik, Hasan Mushrif and Rajesh Tope were present. Later, Munde was also called to join the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Soil testing at Juhu beach for proposed Versova-Bandra sea link project. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Soil testing at Juhu beach for proposed Versova-Bandra sea link project. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra cabinet committee gives a go-ahead to Mumbai’s Versova-Virar sea link

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:14 AM IST
In a significant development, cabinet committee on the infrastructure of Maharashtra government on Thursday gave a go-ahead to the 43-km extension to the Versova-Bandra sea link till Virar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhananjay Munde. (HT Photo)
Dhananjay Munde. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Register FIR against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, seeks petition

By K A Y Dodhiya, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:07 AM IST
A right to information (RTI) activist has moved the Bombay high court seeking registration of first information report (FIR) against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and social justice minister Dhananjay Munde for cheating the electoral process
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai, India - Jan. 14, 2021: Sameer Khan , son in law of NCP leader Nawab Mailk at Esplanade Court, on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India - Jan. 14, 2021: Sameer Khan , son in law of NCP leader Nawab Mailk at Esplanade Court, on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Nawab Malik’s son-in-law sent to NCB custody till January 18

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:00 AM IST
The metropolitan magistrate court on Thursday remanded Sameer Khan, son-in-law of minority affairs and skill development minister Nawab Malik to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till January 18
READ FULL STORY
Close
A high-altitude variant of the company’s Switch UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) will be delivered over a period of a year.
A high-altitude variant of the company’s Switch UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) will be delivered over a period of a year.
mumbai news

IIT-Bombay’s firm bags deal to supply drones for Indian Army

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:57 AM IST
A start-up founded and incubated by the alumni of Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), has signed a deal to build and supply advanced tactical drones worth 130 crore to the Indian Army
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. (HT Photo)
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Sharad Pawar questions composition of SC appointed committee on farm laws

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:49 AM IST
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has questioned the composition of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court to discuss contentious farm laws and give their recommendations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tata Institute of Social Sciences. (HT PHOTO)
Tata Institute of Social Sciences. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Students’ claims on fees are objectionable, says TISS

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Less than a week after a group of students from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) demanded the institute for a discount in fees for the upcoming semester, TISS management shared a detailed statement discrediting claims of students that the institute was ‘making profit’ by charging full fees from their students
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (Hindustan Times)
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Approve proposal on singing Vande Mataram in all municipal-aided schools, BJP demands

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Thursday that it will launch a protest at the BMC headquarters, if the civic general body does not approve the proposal making it mandatory to sing Vande Mataram in all municipal-aided schools, and at the start of statutory committee meeting of the civic body
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kukreja’s mother (left) urged the court to grant the police time for custodial interrogation. (HT File Photo)
Janhvi Kukreja’s mother (left) urged the court to grant the police time for custodial interrogation. (HT File Photo)
mumbai news

Janhvi Kukreja murder: Accused had a violent streak, says Mumbai Police

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The two accused arrested for killing 19-year-old Janhvi Kukreja at a party on New Year’s Eve have been remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representation. (HT FILE)
For representation. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Owner of popular tea brand targeted by sextortion gang on dating app

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:34 AM IST
The fraudsters had first recorded a nude video of the complainant and then uploaded the same on social media to extort money from him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state revenue and forest department announced that 1,387.39ha of mangroves land across 14 villages in Thane has been declared deemed forest land. (HT PHOTO)
The state revenue and forest department announced that 1,387.39ha of mangroves land across 14 villages in Thane has been declared deemed forest land. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra government adds 1,388 ha of mangrove area in Thane as forest land

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The Maharashtra government has notified around 1,388 hectare (ha) of mangrove area in Thane as forest land under section 4 of the Indian Forest Act (IFA), 1927
READ FULL STORY
Close
Citizens are seeking government intervention regarding surge in fuel prices. (HT PHOTO)
Citizens are seeking government intervention regarding surge in fuel prices. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Petrol price in Mumbai up to 91.32/l, diesel rises to record 81.60

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Fuel prices in the city soared for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with the price of diesel at an all-time high
READ FULL STORY
Close
After hearing the petitions and objections, the bench referred the petitions to a larger bench seeking clarity on whether such petitions could be heard by the HC.
After hearing the petitions and objections, the bench referred the petitions to a larger bench seeking clarity on whether such petitions could be heard by the HC.
mumbai news

Cannot hear petitions challenging rejection of poll nomination forms: Bombay HC

By K A Y Dodhiya, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Putting to rest questions on whether the high court (HC) was in a position to entertain petitions that challenge rejection of nomination forms by returning officers, a full bench of the Bombay HC has observed that it cannot do so in light of article 243-O (b) of the Constitution and cannot be considered in the scope of article 226 as well
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, 382 bird deaths were reported from different districts in Maharashtra. (HT Photo)
On Thursday, 382 bird deaths were reported from different districts in Maharashtra. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Bird flu confirmed in Maharashtra districts of Beed and Nanded; state death toll soars to 3,378

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Avian influenza, or bird flu, is spreading to more parts of Maharashtra
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Dhananjay Munde. (Hindustan Times)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Dhananjay Munde. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Amid other leaders’ complaints, NCP won’t ask Munde to resign

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:52 AM IST
The NCP took the decision in a late-night meeting of core committee members as leaders from other parties alleged the same woman had tried to “honeytrap” them too, said insiders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar old reporters that Munde met him on Wednesday and explained the details in connection with the allegation. (ANI File Photo)
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar old reporters that Munde met him on Wednesday and explained the details in connection with the allegation. (ANI File Photo)
mumbai news

NCP chief Sharad Pawar terms rape allegation against Munde as 'serious'

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:05 PM IST
The 37-year-old woman had said she wrote to Mumbai police commissioner on January 10, stating that Munde repeatedly raped her in 2006.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP