Final SIR list for poll-bound Tamil Nadu published, over 74 lakh names deleted

The final electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, after the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, were released on Monday by the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik. Over 74 lakh names have been deleted from the rolls, according to the final list.

Before the SIR exercise, the electorate stood at 6.41 crore, which has now dropped to 5.67 crore, as per the final list. This indicates the removal of more than 74 lakh names from the list in the poll-bound state.

Apart from assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, polls are also scheduled this summer in Kerala, West Bengal, Puducherry and Assam.

The present SIR exercise across the country is the ninth revision of electoral rolls since Independence, the previous one having taken place between 2002 and 2004.

The exercise, which has sparked a huge controversy, especially in West Bengal, was carried out in Bihar in July last year, where 6.9 million names were removed and 2.15 million were added.