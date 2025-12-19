Tamil Nadu draft roll released after SIR, over 97 lakh voters deleted

Over 97 lakh voters have been deleted from Tamil Nadu's draft roll released on Friday after the Special Intensive Revision. The names of over 97 lakh voters have been deleted over several reasons such as migration, death, duplication, among others. The office of Tamil Nadu's CEO also said that the claims and objection period for genuine voters to be added to the revised list will be on till January 18, 2026.(File Photo)

According to the data provided by the Tamil Nadu's Chief Electoral Officer, 66.4 lakh people have been removed from the draft list because they have migrated, 26.9 lakh were found dead, and 3.98 lakh voters were found enrolled at multiple places.

Also read: 29.6 million marked for deletion from UP poll rolls, most from urban areas

It also said that enumeration forms have been collected from 5.43 crore voters, which makes for 84.81 per cent of the total voters in the state.

The office also said that as on December 19, 2025, “out of 6,41,14,587 electors, 5,43,76,755 electors have submitted their Enumeration Forms, reflecting overwhelming participation in the first phase of SIR.”

Gujarat draft voter list released

Apart from Tamil Nadu, Gujarat's draft voter list was also released on Friday with some 73.7 lakh deletions. According to the data provided by Gujarat's Chief Electoral Officer, 18.07 lakh voters were deleted in draft roll as they were found dead, 51.86 lakh voters were deleted as they have marked “shifted/absent”, and 3.81 lakh voters were deleted as they were found enrolled at multiple places.

Claims and objections period till January 18

The office of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat's CEO also said that the claims and objection period for genuine voters to be added to the revised list will be on till January 18, 2026.

“Genuine electors can still be added back in electoral rolls during the Claims and Objection period from 19.12.2025 to 18.01.2026,” they said.

Tamil Nadu and Gujarat's draft electoral roll was released on Friday days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) published draft electoral rolls in three states and two Union Territories on Tuesday, including in West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep.