Final-year MBBS student in Goa booked for secretly recording women bathing in hostel

A final-year MBBS student from Goa was booked for allegedly sneaking into the girls' hostel of the nearby Dental College and attempting to record videos of female students while they were bathing, a police official said on Sunday. The incident occurred on May 19 when the accused trespassed onto the ground floor of the hostel.(Representational Image/pexel)

The accused is from Goa Medical College and Hospital and has been booked for trespassing and invasion of privacy, PTI reported.

According to Agassaim police, the incident occurred on May 19 between 9:45 PM and 10:00 PM, when the accused trespassed into the ground floor premises of the girls’ hostel, located in Bambolim near Panaji.

"The accused trespassed into the premises of the girls' hostel building on the ground floor and attempted to observe and record videos using his mobile phone of female students while they were bathing," the official said.

The act of secret filming inside the women’s bathing area has sparked anger and alarm among students and faculty.

The two colleges- Goa Medical College and Goa Dental College – share a common boundary, which the accused allegedly crossed to gain access to the hostel.

Meanwhile, in another separate incident, a third-year MBBS student was allegedly raped in Maharashtra’s Sangli district by her two classmates and one of their friends after they spiked her drink, police said on Friday.

Police have arrested the three accused persons, who are from Pune, Solapur and Sangli. A court has remanded them in police custody till May 27, an official said.

The 22-year-old medical student was allegedly targeted on May 18, when she and the accused had planned to watch a movie in a theatre around 10 pm. Before that, the accused took her to a flat for a brief halt.

The accused, who were under the influence of alcohol, offered her a spiked drink. She felt giddy after consuming, the survivor told the police.

The trio, aged between 20 and 22, then allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke about it, the official said.

(with PTI images)