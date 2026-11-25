The finance ministry has imposed restrictions on the entry of media persons into Kartavya Bhavan-1 till the Budget presentation.

It will be the fourth Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and the 10th straight Budget for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a rare distinction in Indian polity. (PTI) more less

The restrictions, effective from November 30, have been imposed in view of the commencement of the Union Budget preparation process, which is now gaining momentum, sources said.

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Media persons will be allowed entry into Kartavya Bhavan 1 during this period only with specific permission from officers authorised for the purpose, they said.

The authorities have asked the concerned officials to ensure strict compliance with the entry restrictions, sources said.

Also read: India shrugs off oil shock to post 7.8% growth in Q1, PM Modi hails ‘herculean feat’

The Union Budget for FY 2027-28 is scheduled to be presented on February 1.

It will be the fourth budget of the Modi 3.0 government and the 10th straight budget for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a rare distinction in Indian polity.

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{{^usCountry}} The Budget 2027-28 would be presented against the backdrop of global supply chain disruptions triggered by the ongoing West Asia crisis and moderation in global growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Budget 2027-28 would be presented against the backdrop of global supply chain disruptions triggered by the ongoing West Asia crisis and moderation in global growth. {{/usCountry}}

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However, domestic growth is expected to be strong around 7 per cent in the current financial year. India clocked a growth rate of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of FY27, the fastest among the large economies in the world.

Also read: IMF pegs India’s growth at 7% for FY27-FY28, raises global forecast but warns of risks, debt strain

The budget for the next financial year is expected to focus on the reform continuation exercise to further accelerate economic growth, along with measures to create jobs and boost domestic demand.