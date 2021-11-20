Fintech task force to be set up: Karanataka minister Narayan at tech summit

Karnataka’s minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday announced the constitution of a fintech task force to attract investments in the financial sector.

“The government plans to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) and a back office in Mangaluru for the purpose,” Narayan said on the last day of the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit on Friday.

He stated that over 50,000 people participated in the event and the state attracted investments to the tune of ₹5000 crore.

The minister also said that the government would initiate a ‘Start-up Silicon Valley Bridge’ to facilitate skilled employees of the state to work for startups located in USA’s silicon valley, which are facing human resource shortage.

Bengaluru is among the world’s biggest ecosystems for startups and has attracted huge venture capital funds raising prospects for employment and growth of a city that is already known as India’s technology capital.

The city has seen the rise and growth of 11,000 startups and attracting venture capital funds to the tune of $28 billion in recent times, Meena Nagaraj CN, Director, Dept. of Electronics, IT, BT and MD, KITS, said on Thursday.

The state government has been trying to get industries, investors and businesses to look beyond Bengaluru but with relatively low success so far.

Narayan said that a million people had changed jobs in the last six months and another 400,000 candidates were getting ready for employment. He said for the first time, the government of Karnataka conducted pre-events in the cities of Mangaluru, Hubballi, and Mysuru in the run-up to the BTS 2021 to promote the concept of industries going beyond Bengaluru. “Tech Summit was held in these clusters with strong participation notwithstanding the pandemic,” he said.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit for 2022 is expected to be held between November16-18 next year.