e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / FIR against 7,000 people in connection with violence at Wistron facility in Karnataka

FIR against 7,000 people in connection with violence at Wistron facility in Karnataka

In the FIR, the company stated that it suffered losses of over Rs 437.7 crores during the violence on December 12. Damages have been done to the property, office materials, vehicle and other things, as per the FIR registered at Vemagal police station, Kolar.

india Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 08:11 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Bengaluru
violence and vandalism at the facility of Wistron Pvt Ltd, manufacturer of iPhone has led to the registration of an FIR against 7000 people
violence and vandalism at the facility of Wistron Pvt Ltd, manufacturer of iPhone has led to the registration of an FIR against 7000 people(REUTERS)
         

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against 7,000 unknown people including 5,000 contract workers in connection with violence and vandalism at the facility of Wistron Pvt Ltd, manufacturer of iPhone, at its plant in Kolar, police said.

In the FIR, the company stated that it suffered losses of over Rs 437.7 crores during the violence on December 12.

Damages have been done to the property, office materials, vehicle and other things, as per the FIR registered at Vemagal police station, Kolar.

Earlier on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka CN Ashwath Narayan condemned the incident where hundreds of workers were seen entering the Wistron manufacturing plant at Narasapura in Kolar and smashing the office properties. (ANI)

top news
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
‘Don’t think Anna Hazare will join farmers’ stir’: Nitin Gadkari
‘Don’t think Anna Hazare will join farmers’ stir’: Nitin Gadkari
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Joe Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory
Joe Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory
UK foreign secretary to hold talks with foreign minister Jaishankar today
UK foreign secretary to hold talks with foreign minister Jaishankar today
PM Modi to lay foundation stones for several projects in Gujarat’s Kutch today
PM Modi to lay foundation stones for several projects in Gujarat’s Kutch today
Karnataka Legislative Council session today, anti-cow slaughter bill likely to be tabled
Karnataka Legislative Council session today, anti-cow slaughter bill likely to be tabled
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In