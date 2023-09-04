FIR against Editors Guild for ‘biased report’ on Manipur violence

The Manipur government has filed an FIR against the president and three members of the Editors Guild of India (EGI), chief minister N Biren Singh said on Monday, accusing the body of ‘trying to instigate more clashes’ in the northeastern state rocked by ethnic clashes since the first week of May.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh addresses a press conference on Monday.(PTI)

Singh said that the fact-finding committee members of the EGI did not meet representatives from both communities (Meiteis and Kukis) and came to an ‘incorrect conclusion.’

While addressing a press conference, he said "I give a warning to the members of the Editors Guild, Who constituted them? if you want to do something, then do visit the spot, see the ground reality, meet the representatives of all communities and then publish what you found. Otherwise, meeting some sections only and coming to a conclusion is highly condemnable."

The FIR was filed at the Imphal police station on the complaint of a man who claimed to be a social worker. The complainant listed different parts of the report, which he claimed were false and fabricated.

On Saturday, the Editors Guild of India released a report of its 'Fact-Finding Mission on Media’s Reportage of the Ethnic Violence in Manipur' which claimed that the media’s reports on the ethnic violence in Manipur were one-sided and accused the state leadership of being partisan. "There are clear indications that the leadership of the state became partisan during the conflict. It should have avoided taking sides in the ethnic conflict but it failed to do its duty as a democratic government," it had said.

Those booked are the President of the Editors Guild Seema Mustafa, and three members - Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan and Sanjay Kapoor. The three members had visited Manipur last month to study media reportage of the ethnic violence.

Meanwhile, the state government has appointed retired decorated Army officer Col (retired) Nectar Sanjenbam, who was in charge of the operation to destroy militant camps in Myanmar eight years ago, as the senior superintendent of police (combat) in Manipur.

Over 160 people have been killed and hundreds injured since theclashes broke out after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

(With inputs from agencies)