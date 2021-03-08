Home / India News / Fire at Eastern Railway office in Kolkata, one injured
Fire at Eastern Railway office in Kolkata, one injured

The 13th floor houses the accounts office of the Eastern Railways.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:57 PM IST
Ten fire engines were rushed to fight the blaze.(Representational Photo/PTI)

Some offices of the Eastern Railway (ER) were damaged and at least one employee was hurt when the 13th floor of the organisation’s office at Kolkata's Strand Road in Kolkata caught fire on Monday evening, officials said.

The 13th floor houses the accounts office, said ER employees who evacuated the building. The person who was hurt did not sustain any major injury, they said.

The fire was detected around 6.15 pm. The high rise called Koilaghata Building, is located beside the Hooghly river.

"It is a big fire. Ten fire tenders have been pressed into service. A hydraulic ladder has also been rushed to the spot. I am on my way," said state fire services minister Sujit Bose.

"It is difficult to say what caused the fire. More fire tenders and firefighters are being sent," Bose added.

Fire brigade officials said at 7.30 pm that firefighters had managed to reach the 12th floor.

Kolkata Police officials restricted traffic movement on Stand Road, which is mostly used by people heading for Howrah station and the river jetties from where ferry services are available.

