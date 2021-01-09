Fire audits of all Maharashtra hospitals to be checked, orders CM Thackeray

Terming the fire incident at Bhandara district hospital as very unfortunate, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a detailed investigation into the incident. He also directed officials to check the status of fire audits of all the hospitals across the state. Thackeray further assured that those found guilty for any possible lapse will be punished.

Ten infants died after a fire broke out at the sick newborn care unit (SNCU) of Bhandara district hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

"At present, the entire health care system and hospitals are fighting with the coronavirus pandemic. The state government will not tolerate any compromise with the security and safety of hospitals. To make sure such incidents are not repeated, I have directed (officials) to check the fire audit status of all the hospitals in the state," the chief minister said in a statement released on Saturday.

He also announced a financial relief of ₹5 lakh to each of the families that lost babies in the incident.

"No matter how much we console, it will remain insufficient. As chief minister, I can understand the pain and grief of the families who have lost their babies in this very untoward incident. The state government shares their pain but this is not enough. Hence I have ordered the home minister (Anil Deshmukh) and the health minister (Rajesh Tope) to investigate the matter and take stern against those found guilty," Thackeray said.

The experts from fire services engineering college and power department were trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.

"I have directed (officials) to check the fire audit of the hospital building as the SNCU was started only in 2015. We will see whether the fire audit of the building was conducted or not, if not, then what was the reason and to take further action accordingly," he added.

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also expressed grief at infant deaths. "Extremely saddened to know about the most tragic incident of fire at Bhandara Civil Hospital. Convey my deepest condolences to the families of the innocent children who lost their lives," he said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON