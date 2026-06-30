Massive fire breaks out in naphtha-carrying pipeline at refinery in Bengal's Haldia; 20 injured
The fire broke out early in the morning, and six of the 20 people injured are in a critical state and are being shifted to a hospital in Kolkata.
A massive fire broke out at a naphtha-carrying pipeline at an oil refinery in West Bengal's Haldia district on Tuesday, injuring at least 20 people. The fire broke out early in the morning, and six of those injured are in a critical state and are being shifted to a hospital in Kolkata, a senior police officer of East Midnapore district told HT.
The Haldia Petrochemicals Limited (HPL) confirmed the incident, and said that the incident may have occurred in the vicinity of an unauthorized naphtha theft point located in the plant vicinity.
“Naphtha is a highly combustible and extremely flammable hydrocarbon, and the company has consistently cautioned local communities against any unauthorized access to or handling of petroleum products due to the serious safety risks involved,” the HPL statement read.
A video of the blaze was shared by news agency PTI. Watch here:
The firm however also said that it would be too soon to comment on what led to the incident, and that the exact cause is currently under investigation in coordination with the relevant authorities.{{/usCountry}}
The firm however also said that it would be too soon to comment on what led to the incident, and that the exact cause is currently under investigation in coordination with the relevant authorities.{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Massive fire guts cold storage in Lucknow; 50 houses evacuated, none hurt{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Massive fire guts cold storage in Lucknow; 50 houses evacuated, none hurt{{/usCountry}}
“Safety remains our highest priority, and we will continue to cooperate fully with the investigating agencies. We will provide further updates as and when verified information becomes available,” it said.{{/usCountry}}
“Safety remains our highest priority, and we will continue to cooperate fully with the investigating agencies. We will provide further updates as and when verified information becomes available,” it said.{{/usCountry}}
The fire has now been brought under control.{{/usCountry}}
The fire has now been brought under control.{{/usCountry}}