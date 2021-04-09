Home / India News / 4 dead, several injured in fire at private hospital in Nagpur: Report
india news

4 dead, several injured in fire at private hospital in Nagpur: Report

"The fire reportedly started from an AC unit of the ICU located on the second floor of the hospital. The blaze remained confined to that floor and did not spread further," Nagpur Municipal Corporation's (NMC) chief fire officer Rajendra Uchke was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Uchke said several fire tenders were rushed to the hospital and that it wasn’t treating any Covid-19 patients.(ANI)

At least four people were killed and several others injured after a fire broke out in a private hospital in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Friday night, news agency PTI reported.

The news agency cited an official saying that the fire broke out at 8.10pm at the hospital in Wadi area of the city. "The fire reportedly started from an AC unit of the ICU located on the second floor of the hospital. The blaze remained confined to that floor and did not spread further," Nagpur Municipal Corporation's (NMC) chief fire officer Rajendra Uchke was quoted as saying.

Uchke said several fire tenders were rushed to the hospital and that it wasn’t treating any Covid-19 patients. "There were 10 patients on the second floor when the fire erupted. While six patients came out on their own, four others were rescued by the fire brigade personnel," he said, according to PTI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Nagpur Covid hospital fire

Bombay HC at Goa quashes FIR against musicians for hurting religious sentiments

4 dead in massive blaze at Nagpur's Covid-19 hospital

Roads cannot be blocked, causing inconvenience to public: SC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted to condole the deaths. Fadnavis added that he spoke to the Nagpur collector and all assistance is being provided.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah also condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

"Saddened by the hospital fire in Nagpur. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi wrote on the mirco-blogging site.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nagpur
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP