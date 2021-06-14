Fire breaks out at Safdarjung Airport's IT building, 6 fire tenders at the spot

A minor fire broke out in the IT building of Delhi's Safdarjung Airport on Monday, officials said. At least six fire tenders were rushed to the site.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said all occupants in the premises were rescued with the help of fire ladder and no casualties have been reported so far.

This is the second incident of fire reported from the national capital in past two days after a major fire at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Saturday gutted five shops. The fire started from a showroom in the Central Market and at least 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.