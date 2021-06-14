Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Fire breaks out at Safdarjung Airport's IT building, 6 fire tenders at the spot
Fire breaks out at Safdarjung Airport's IT building, 6 fire tenders at the spot

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said all occupants in the premises were rescued with the help of fire ladder and no casualties have been reported so far.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 06:14 PM IST
A minor fire broke out at Delhi's Safdarjung Airport on Monday afternoon. (Photo: ANI)

A minor fire broke out in the IT building of Delhi's Safdarjung Airport on Monday, officials said. At least six fire tenders were rushed to the site.

This is the second incident of fire reported from the national capital in past two days after a major fire at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Saturday gutted five shops. The fire started from a showroom in the Central Market and at least 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

