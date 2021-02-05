Home / India News / Fire breaks out in Hyderabad school, no casualties reported
india news

Fire breaks out in Hyderabad school, no casualties reported

"About 23 to 25 school children of Classes 9 and 10 were on the second floor of the same building and the fire accident took place on the Ground floor. They somehow managed to escape from the incident," Syed Abdul Khader Jilani, Inspector of Police, Chatrinaka Police Station said.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:47 AM IST
According to Jilani, at least 23 students were inside the school when the incident took place but no casualties were reported.(Karn Singh/ HT file photo. Representative image)

A fire broke out at a school in Hyderabad's Gowlipura area on Thursday, Syed Abdul Khader Jilani, Inspector of Police, Chatrinaka Police Station said.

According to Jilani, at least 23 students were inside the school when the incident took place but no casualties were reported.

"At about 10:45 am, a fire broke out at the Srinivasa High School in Gowlipura. It is suspected that a short circuit due to power fluctuations was the reason for the accident. The school management, who had already installed the fire control safety system, used fire extinguishers and water to douse the fire," Jilani told ANI over the phone.

"About 23 to 25 school children of Classes 9 and 10 were on the second floor of the same building and the fire accident took place on the Ground floor. They somehow managed to escape from the incident," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP