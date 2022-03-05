Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fire engulfs two train coaches near Meerut, passengers push to separate rest
Fire engulfs two train coaches near Meerut, passengers push to separate rest

The fire broke out in the passenger train numbered 04460 at Daurala railway station near Meerut on Saturday morning.
Meerut: Flames rise after a fire broke out in the Saharanpur-Delhi passenger train, at the Daurala railway station in Meerut, Saturday.(PTI)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 01:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

A fire engulfed the engine and two coaches of a passenger train en route Delhi from Saharanpur but no casualties or injuries were reported. The fire broke out in train numbered 04460 at Daurala railway station near Meerut on Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injuries or casualties have been reported," said YK Jha, Traffic Inspector, Indian Railways, as quoted by news agency ANI.

In a video shared by ANI, passengers were seen pushing the train in a bid to separate the rest of the coaches from the fire-affected engine and the two compartments.

Dimpy Garg, DRM Delhi, said that the officials received information about the fire when the train was near Daurala. Garg added that the fire broke out in the fourth motor coach and was separated from the rest of the train after traffic was stopped in the section.

“Passengers were sent in next mail train,” ANI quoted Garg as saying.

Topics
‪indian railways‬
