Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: 21 killed in South Delhi stay fire, cylinder blast suspected; 10 cops critical
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: At least 21 people were killed after a major fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday. According to a statement from Max Healthcare, a cylinder blast is suspected to have caused the incident.
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: At least 21 people were killed after a major fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday. According to a statement from Max Healthcare, a cylinder blast is suspected to have caused the incident. ...Read More
The incident triggered a large-scale rescue effort by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), Delhi Police said.
Fire at Malviya Nagar restaurant in Delhi
Officials said the Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call in the morning and quickly sent several firefighting teams to the spot.
The deployment included two water tenders, two water bowsers, a quick-response vehicle and other emergency equipment.
An official from the Delhi Fire Service said three people were rescued from the basement of Lemon Green Restaurant.
Several fire tenders were sent to the location at around 8.50 am to bring the fire under control.
The rescued individuals were taken to a hospital in CATS ambulances for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.
The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined. More information is awaited.
PM Modi condoles loss of lives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conveyed his condolences over the deaths caused by the fire in Malviya Nagar and announced financial assistance for the victims' families as well as those injured.
He said the families of those who lost their lives would receive an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, while those injured in the incident would be given ₹50,000 each.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reacts
Reacting to the incident, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta expressed sorrow over the deaths and said the government was keeping a close watch on the situation.
In a post on X, Gupta said emergency teams from the Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and CATS Ambulance Services were deployed as soon as information about the fire was received.
She said their prompt action helped rescue and evacuate several people from the affected building.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 02:11:46 pm
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: Forensic experts at incident site
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: A team of forensic experts have arrived at the Malviya Nagar fire site. At least 21 people lost their lives in the fire incident.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 01:58:27 pm
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: 10 cops critical, admitted to AIIMS
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: HT has learnt that 10 police personnel, all male, are currently admitted to the AIIMS-Delhi burn department and are in critical condition. Further, three, patients are getting treatment at the AIIMS burns department.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 01:50:44 pm
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: Did a cylinder blast caused the fire that killed 21?
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: A statement from the Max Healthcare indicated that a cylinder blast may have led to the fire incident that killed at least 21 people and injured several others in south Delhi.
“Following a cylinder blast incident, 39 patients were received at the Emergency Department of Max Hospital, Saket Complex,” it said.
The statement added, “Of the 39 patients received, 18 were brought dead, 15 are admitted in ICU, including 8 patients on ventilator and in critical condition. 5 patients with minor injuries were treated and discharged following primary medical care. 1 patient shifted to Safdarjung Hospital due to excessive burns. The deceased include both local and foreign nationals.”
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 01:45:16 pm
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh express grief over blaze
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the fire tragedy in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, where 21 people have died.
In a post on X, Shah said, "My heart is deeply grieved by the fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this heart-wrenching tragedy. May God grant strength to the bereaved families to bear this sorrow."
Defence minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief over the incident, describing it as "heart-wrenching" and extending his condolences to the families of the victims.
"The fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. I pray to God that He grants them the strength to bear this immense sorrow. At the same time, I wish for a speedy recovery for the injured," Singh wrote on X.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 01:41:22 pm
Delhi fire news LIVE: Delhi minister says building owner will be arrested for negligence
Delhi fire news LIVE: Delhi education minister Ashish Sood, speaking to news agency ANI, said, “The building owner who is responsible for negligence will be arrested. We will not spare any illegal building and those found guilty.”
He added, “The guilty will not be spared. We are probing whether or not the building obtained NoC. We are finding out if the required permission to run BnB was obtained or not.”
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 01:37:16 pm
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: ‘People jumped from upper floors to escape’, says witness
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: Witnesses spoke of chaotic scenes as the fire spread quickly through the multi-storey building, leaving several people with no option but to jump from the upper floors to escape.
A local resident, Om, said he saw people leaping from the building as the fire grew more severe.
"At around 9:30 am, we saw a very intense fire here. My friend and I were on a scooter at that time. The entire building was engulfed in flames and people were jumping from different sides. We saw around five people jumping. One person also broke a leg. The entire road was blocked and there was a huge crowd," he told news agency ANI.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 01:27:38 pm
Delhi fire news LIVE: Eyewitness recalls incident, says building was not well ventilated
Delhi fire news LIVE: Minhazul Hassan (26), a law graduate who travelled from Bangladesh to Delhi for his mother's surgery, told HT, "My mother was scheduled to get a knee replacement surgery this morning, so me, her, and my brother were staying here for the past five days. I was in the hosptial with her, and thankfully my brother left the building ten minutes before the fire started.
However, all our passports and belongings are inside, and we are worried that those might have been burnt. The building was not well ventilated, as there were no windows, not even in the bathrooms."
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 01:23:35 pm
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: ‘Govt blaming those who died’, says AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the Delhi government “is blaming those who died in the fire” while speaking to the media over the fire incident.
“21 people were burnt alive in this fire. There might be more casualties. Now, the government is blaming those who died in the fire. So many people came from foreign countries. People had come here for the treatment of their relatives. They were all constrained. The government should have some shame,” he said.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 01:17:24 pm
Delhi fire news LIVE: LoP Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences
Delhi fire news LIVE: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called the incident “extremely heartbreaking”.
A massive fire broke out in a bed and breakfast hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, killing at least 21 people.
“I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I urge all Congress workers to contribute in every possible way to the relief and rescue operations. I hope for the swift recovery of the injured,” he said in a social media post.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 01:11:45 pm
Delhi fire news LIVE: 21, including foreigners, killed in incident
Delhi fire news LIVE: A massive fire broke out in a bed and breakfast hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, killing at least 21 people.
Officials said several of the victims were foreign nationals, mostly from Central Asia and Africa.
BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay told reporters, “There were Bangladeshis and people from SAARC countries who came here for medical treatment and stayed in BnB.”
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 01:03:20 pm
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: Ex-gratia announced for Delhi fire victims
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire incident in Malviya Nagar here and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of each of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.
The prime minister said an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 12:57:12 pm
Delhi fire news LIVE: Kharge demands timely compensation for victims from Delhi govt
Delhi fire news LIVE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in the fire incident in Malviya Nagar here and urged the state government to provide adequate and timely compensation, including prompt medical care to those injured.
In a post on X, Kharge said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 12:55:06 pm
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: Fire extinguished, over 40 rescued
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: The massive fire that broke out in a restaurant in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar has been extinguished, DCP (South) Anant Mittal said in a statement.
“Through the coordinated efforts of Police, Fire Services, and other emergency responders, more than 40 persons have been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment,” he added.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 12:49:08 pm
Delhi Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: Death toll rises, 21 killed in blaze
Delhi Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: The death toll in the massive fire that broke out in a restaurant in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar has increased.
According to officials, 21 people have been killed in the incident. Several people are also reportedly injured.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 12:46:58 pm
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: PM Modi expresses condolences
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the fire in Delhi.
“The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected,” a statement from the Prime Minister's office said.
“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” it added.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 12:39:57 pm
Delhi fire news LIVE: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reacts
Delhi fire news LIVE: Reacting to the incident, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta expressed sorrow over the deaths and said the government was keeping a close watch on the situation.
In a post on X, Gupta said emergency teams from the Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and CATS Ambulance Services were deployed as soon as information about the fire was received.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 12:35:08 pm
Delhi fire news LIVE: How did the fire erupt?
Delhi fire news LIVE: The blaze erupted at the restaurant during the morning hours, with several people reported trapped inside the building. Firefighters rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts to evacuate those caught in the fire.
- Wed, 03 Jun 2026 12:31:53 pm
Delhi fire news LIVE: 18 dead in blaze at Malviya Nagar restaurant
Delhi fire news LIVE: At least 18 people were killed, and several were injured after a fire broke out at a restaurant in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday, prompting a major rescue operation by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), according to Delhi Police.