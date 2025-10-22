Edit Profile
    Fire in residential building in Ghaziabad, rescue operation underway | Watch

    Fire broke out at a residential building in Friends Avenue, Shakti Khand 2, Indirapuram. Fire tenders reached the spot. Firefighting operations are underway

    Updated on: Oct 22, 2025 9:17 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    A fire broke out at a residential building in Friends Avenue, Shakti Khand 2, Indirapuram, in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

    Fire in residential building in Ghaziabad, rescue operation underway | Watch (ANI video grab)
    Fire in residential building in Ghaziabad, rescue operation underway | Watch (ANI video grab)

    According to a report by the news agency ANI, fire tenders have reached the spot, and firefighting operations are underway. More details are awaited.

    The horrific incident comes just a couple days after a total of 48 fire incidents, both major and minor, occurred at various locations throughout the Ghaziabad district on Diwali night.

    The most severe fire took place in Sanjay Nagar, where three shops suffered heavy damage. The scale of the fire was significant, as approximately six two-wheelers parked in front of one of the shops were engulfed by the flames and destroyed. Fortunately, since the shops were closed for the Diwali festival, a major incident was averted.

    Another fire broke out in slums and a scrap warehouse in New Hindan Vihar, generating smoke visible from a great distance. Four fire engines were dispatched to bring the blaze under control.

