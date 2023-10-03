Firing incident on Aligarh Muslim University campus in UP; three persons injured

Three individuals sustained injuries in a shooting incident at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Monday. The incident involved an ex-student from the Bachelors of Unani Medicine Science (BUMS) and two local students, with 11 other unidentified individuals reportedly involved. The injured individuals were hospitalised, receiving treatment, and are in stable condition.

An injured person brought in for treatment after firing incident on Monday.(HT Photo)

The ex-student, Sadiq Hasan, and two other students, Firoz and Abdullah, were moved from BM Hall to Sir Syed (North) Hall, where they were injured during the shooting incident that occurred on the night between Monday and Tuesday.

In charge of the Civil Lines police station Vijay Singh confirmed the firing incident on the AMU campus. The police attributed the incident to a “fight for dominance on the university campus.”

In response to the incident, the police are presently in the process of filing an application that will lead to the registration of a formal case. Subsequent appropriate action will be taken, police further said. Following the shooting, the proctorial board at AMU has been activated to address the situation and maintain order.

Prior to this incident, unrest was already brewing among the students on the same Monday due to a venomous snakebite sustained by an eleventh-grade student at AMU. The student's condition was serious, necessitating an urgent transfer to a medical facility in Delhi for specialised treatment.

The Aligarh Police tweeted on X, “Information was received that some people were hit by shrapnel; on being informed, the injured were found to be completely out of danger. They were attacked maliciously by someone, against whom a case was registered, and legal action was taken. There is complete peace on the spot.”

As of now, the Public Relations Office of AMU has not issued a response to this incident. A case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station of Aligarh under sections 147, 148, and 307 of the Indian Penal Code against 14 named individuals and others who remain unidentified, primarily described as outsiders.

(With inputs from Hemendra Chaturvedi)

