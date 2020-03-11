e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Karnataka man dies after returning from Saudi, govt awaits coronavirus test

Karnataka man dies after returning from Saudi, govt awaits coronavirus test

Kalburgi district health officer Dr MA Jabbar confirmed the death but underlined that they were yet to receive confirmation if his illness was linked to coronavirus.

india Updated: Mar 11, 2020 14:37 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Doctors wearing masks inspection the isolation ward of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital after two Italy returned people have been diagnosed positive of Coronavirus in Amritsar.
Doctors wearing masks inspection the isolation ward of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital after two Italy returned people have been diagnosed positive of Coronavirus in Amritsar.(Sameer Sehgal/HT File Photo )
         

A 76-year-old man who had returned to Karnataka from Saudi Arabia about 10 days back has died but there is no confirmation yet if he had contracted the novel coronavirus infection, a state government official said.

Mohammed Hussain Siddiqui had returned from Saudi Arabia on February 29 and headed home in Kalburgi, about 500 km from state capital Bengaluru.

According to reports, he fell ill soon after his return and was admitted by his family to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences. His throat swab was sent for testing to check for coronavirus infection. He was shifted to CARE hospital in Hyderabad in the interim and was on his way back when he died.

Kalburgi district health officer Dr MA Jabbar confirmed the death but underlined that they were yet to receive confirmation if his illness was linked to coronavirus.

“Yes, the death of Mohammed Siddiqui has happened. We have sent samples to NIV (National Institute of Virology) Pune also to find out whether it was caused by the virus. We have no confirmation yet,” Dr Jabbar told HT. The officer, however, stressed that district health officials were nevertheless taking “all measures to ensure that there is no spread of the virus in the district”.

India has about 52 confirmed cases of coronavirus but there have been no deaths linked to the infection so far.

According to experts, those most at risk for severe influenza infection are children, pregnant women, elderly, those with underlying chronic medical conditions and those who are immunosuppressed. For Covid-19, the current understanding is that older age and underlying conditions increase the risk for severe infection.

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharat B said the man was being treated for around three days when his family decided to take him to Hyderabad for further treatment. “Symptomatic treatment was given to him, their family decided to shift to Hyderabad,” he said, according to news agency ANI.

Sharat said he died in the ambulance on his way back from Hyderabad last night. “His samples and blood have been taken and sent to National Institute of Virology, Bangalore. But reports have still not been recieved. It (death due to Covid-19) is not confirmed but only suspected,” he said, PTI said.

tags
top news
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘We’re treated as smugglers’: Indians in coronavirus-hit Italy
‘We’re treated as smugglers’: Indians in coronavirus-hit Italy
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, takes a sharp swipe at the Congress
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, takes a sharp swipe at the Congress
Amid coronavirus scare, Kerala books doctor who red flagged NRI patient
Amid coronavirus scare, Kerala books doctor who red flagged NRI patient
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
2020 Hyundai Creta receives 10,000 bookings in 10 days, launch on March 17
2020 Hyundai Creta receives 10,000 bookings in 10 days, launch on March 17
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news