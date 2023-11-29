First morning outside Uttarkashi tunnel, here's what 41 workers did after 17 days

The morning of Wednesday was literally a ‘new dawn’ in the lives of the 41 workers who remained trapped inside a broken under-construction tunnel for the past 17 days. On Tuesday evening, the workers were taken to the community health centre in Chinyalisaur for primary medical treatment. On Wednesday morning, they were at the centre undergoing examinations. Once their check-up is done, they will go home. The 41 workers of the Silkyara tunnel underwent medical examinations on Wednesday morning.

'We understood our way out was blocked'

Vishwajeet Kumar Verma, one of the 41 workers, recounted the moment when the tunnel caved in on November 12 and said they understood that their way to get out of the tunnel was blocked. "We had some difficulties for the first 10-12 hours, but then we were supplied food through the water pipe. Then after 10 days, another pipe came only for food. We got all food rice, dal, roti, dry fruits," Verma said.

'I am fine, not facing any health problem'

Jharkhand's Subodh Kumar Verma, one of the 41 workers, told ANI the first 24 hours were difficult. "I am not facing any health problems," Verma said thanking the entire rescue operation.

On Wednesday morning, they were given food as per the doctor's advice. Dr Pravin Kumar, health director of Garhwal division, said none of the workers was diagnosed with any major ailments. Some of the workers faced difficulty passing urine and allergies and they have been treated accordingly.

Dr Kumar said the constant communication maintained the mental stability of the 41 men. They spoke to their family members, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while the rescue operation was going on and that kept their morale high. Initially, the communication was established through the pipeline. Later, there were radio and landline connections for constant communication.