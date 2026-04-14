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'First time in my life...': What Delhi HC judge Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said as Kejriwal requests recusal

As the hearing neared its end, Justice Sharma told Kejriwal that he "argued well" and has potential to become a lawyer.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 12:18 pm IST
Edited by Danita Yadav
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The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its judgement on former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea for the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing the CBI's appeal in the Delhi excise policy case.

The court also issued summons in Himayani’s defamation suit and fixed August 7 as the next date of hearing. (Delhi HC website)(HT_PRINT)

The AAP convenor argued and presented the application himself at the court.

As the hearing neared its end, Justice Sharma told Kejriwal that he "argued well" and has potential to become a lawyer. The AAP leader responded by saying he had already found his “calling” and is happy with it.

While reserving the judgement, the Delhi HC justice added that this was the first time that she has been asked to recuse from a case.

“I learnt a lot about recusal jurisprudence. For the first time in my life someone has asked me to recuse. I learnt a lot. I hope I will give a good judgment,” said Justice Sharma as quoted by LiveLaw.

Kejriwal raises concerns of bias

In the previous hearing during the charges against him, Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha, Justice Sharma had denied the AP leader relief and refused his bail pleas as well.

Kejriwal further stated his arguments for Justice Sharma's recusal, stating that the judge had attended events organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad (ABAP), which is said to be ideologically associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

 
arvind kejriwal
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / 'First time in my life...': What Delhi HC judge Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said as Kejriwal requests recusal
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