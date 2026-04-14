'First time in my life...': What Delhi HC judge Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said as Kejriwal requests recusal

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its judgement on former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea for the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing the CBI's appeal in the Delhi excise policy case.

The court also issued summons in Himayani’s defamation suit and fixed August 7 as the next date of hearing. (Delhi HC website)(HT_PRINT)

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The AAP convenor argued and presented the application himself at the court.

As the hearing neared its end, Justice Sharma told Kejriwal that he "argued well" and has potential to become a lawyer. The AAP leader responded by saying he had already found his “calling” and is happy with it.

While reserving the judgement, the Delhi HC justice added that this was the first time that she has been asked to recuse from a case.

“I learnt a lot about recusal jurisprudence. For the first time in my life someone has asked me to recuse. I learnt a lot. I hope I will give a good judgment,” said Justice Sharma as quoted by LiveLaw.

Kejriwal raises concerns of bias

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{{^usCountry}} While presenting his case, Arvind Kejriwal raised objections against Justice Sharma, who Kejriwal noted, is usually the one who hears the appeals filed by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While presenting his case, Arvind Kejriwal raised objections against Justice Sharma, who Kejriwal noted, is usually the one who hears the appeals filed by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I was almost declared guilty. I was almost declared corrupt. Only the sentence was left to be pronounced)," Kejriwal told the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I was almost declared guilty. I was almost declared corrupt. Only the sentence was left to be pronounced)," Kejriwal told the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kejriwal further added that his application for recusal was based on "reasonable apprehension of not getting a fair hearing." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kejriwal further added that his application for recusal was based on "reasonable apprehension of not getting a fair hearing." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "here exists in my mind real, grave and reasonable apprehension that this petition will not get a fair hearing. I am showing 10 grounds (of apprehension)...In Kanak Lata case, Supreme Court held that earlier strong observations may create reasonable apprehension," said Kejriwal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "here exists in my mind real, grave and reasonable apprehension that this petition will not get a fair hearing. I am showing 10 grounds (of apprehension)...In Kanak Lata case, Supreme Court held that earlier strong observations may create reasonable apprehension," said Kejriwal. {{/usCountry}}

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In the previous hearing during the charges against him, Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha, Justice Sharma had denied the AP leader relief and refused his bail pleas as well.

Kejriwal further stated his arguments for Justice Sharma's recusal, stating that the judge had attended events organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad (ABAP), which is said to be ideologically associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

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