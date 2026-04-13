Who is Delhi HC's Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, whom Arvind Kejriwal wants off his case

Arvind Kejriwal stood in the Delhi High Court on Monday and, in an unusual move, argued his own case — not the excise policy matter itself, but a plea seeking the recusal of the judge hearing it. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma was elevated as a permanent judge of the High Court of Delhi in March 2022, says her official profile. (Photo: delhihighcourt.nic.in)

The judge is Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

Justice Sharma's judicial career spans more than three decades. She was elevated as a permanent Judge of the High Court of Delhi on March 28, 2022.

From DU to HC According to her official profile on the Delhi High Court website, she has a BA (Honours) in English Literature from Delhi University, where she was adjudged the best all-round student of the year by Daulat Ram College, says the website.

She obtained her LLB in 1991, and LLM in 2004, and also holds a Diploma in Marketing Management, Advertising, and Public Relations, says the profile. “In 2025, after four years of extensive research, she was awarded a PhD for her doctoral thesis titled ‘Achieving Constitutional Vision of Justice Through Judicial Education: A Comparative Study of the Best Practices in the UK, USA, Singapore, and Canada’,” it adds.

She became a magistrate at the age of 24 and a sessions judge 11 years later. During her long tenure in the Delhi district courts, she presided over a wide range of courts — Family Court, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Mahila Court, Special Court for Sexual Offences Against Women, and as Special Judge (CBI).

Five books, including fiction The profile mentions that Justice Sharma has authored five books.

The first, ‘Don't Break After Break-Up’, offers guidance to women who have chosen to remain single or experienced difficult break-ups.

Her second, ‘Beyond Baghban’ — the title referencing an Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini movie ‘Baghban’ from 2003 — is about challenges faced by senior citizens.

A third, ‘Tumhari Sakhi’ (your friend), focuses on women's rights.

She has also written a work of fiction, ‘Love Full Circle’.

A fifth title, ‘Judicial Education: Achieving Constitutional Vision of Justice’, is drawn directly from her doctoral research.

Row over Kejriwal-liquor policy case Justice Sharma recently came to wider public attention over cases linked to the Delhi excise policy matter. She rejected bail pleas of several prominent politicians, including Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh of the AAP, and K Kavitha from Telangana.

After a trial court discharged Kejriwal and 22 other accused on February 27, the CBI challenged that order. On March 9, at the first hearing of the CBI's petition, Justice Sharma stayed the trial court's direction for departmental proceedings against the investigating CBI officer, and made the observation that some of the trial court's observations were “erroneous”.

It’s this order that Kejriwal mentioned, among others, on Monday as a trigger for his “apprehension of bias”.