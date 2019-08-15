First woman combat officer to lead BSF contingent at I-Day parade in Kashmir

india

Tanu Shree Pareek, India’s first combat officer with the Border Security Force (BSF) and a native of Bikaner will command the BSF troops in the Independence Day parade in Kashmir today.

A 2014 batch officer and posted on LOC (Line of Control) at Kupwara sector as Assistant commandant, Pareek will be leading the BSF contingent in the parade at Sher-e- Kashmir cricket stadium of Srinagar.

Pareek who was the centre of attraction during the full dress rehearsal held on Tuesday, said, “It is a great moment after joining the force and to be posted at the peak of mountains from the city of desert.”

Leading the BSF troops for the independence parade in rising Kashmir is indeed a matter of great pride, she said.

Pareek created history in 2016 by becoming the first woman combat officer in the BSF’s 51-year existence. The force had allowed women to apply for the rank of officers for the first time only in 2013.

Pareek also led the Raising Day Parade of the 67 trainee officers at the BSF Academy in Gwalior, the only woman among 66 male officers. Her father, Dr S P Joshi, a veterinarian and professor of parasitology at the Veterinary University of Bikaner, has always constant pillar of support.

Joshi told HT, “We are happy that our daughter is going to make a remarkable appearance on a historical day for the people of Kashmir.”

