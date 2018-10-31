‘Fit great’, says South Korean President as PM gifts him ‘Modi jackets’

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has expressed his happiness over receiving some special gifts from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a series of tweets posted today, President Moon thanked PM Modi for sending him “Modi Vests”, the sleeveless jackets often worn by the Indian prime minister.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India sent me some gorgeous garments. These are modernized versions of traditional Indian costume, known as the ‘Modi Vest’, that can also be worn easily in Korea. They fit perfectly,” Moon tweeted, along with a picture of himself wearing one of the jackets.

Thanking PM Modi for his kind gesture, the South Korean President tweeted: “During my visit to India, I had told the Prime Minister @narendramodi that he looked great in those vests, and he duly sent them over, all meticulously tailored to my size.” Another picture tweeted by him shows the jackets, in at least four colours, displayed on a stand.

Moon also congratulated PM Modi for winning the Seoul Peace Prize. The Seoul Peace Prize Committee chose Modi in recognition of his “dedication to improving international cooperation, raising global economic growth, accelerating human development of the people of India by fostering economic growth in the world’s fastest growing economy and furthering the development of democracy through anti-corruption and social integration efforts”, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

Moon also praised PM Modi for tweeting in Korean.

The tweets have been ‘liked’ and retweeted hundreds of times and many have praised PM Modi for his gesture.

