5 held for assaulting 3 Muslim men in Mangaluru

Five people, including a minor, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting three Muslim men for hanging around with their Hindu women friends at a beach in Karnataka’s Mangaluru, police said on Friday.

The assault was the first such case reported from Mangaluru since the new Congress government took office last month. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An investigator said a group of about 10 people asked the three their names on Thursday before assaulting them. “Our 112 [emergency response] vehicle reached the spot after learning about the incident and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital for treatment. An FIR [first information report] was registered based on their complaint,” said the investigator, who did not want to be named.

Police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said the FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code’s Section 146 (rioting) and 307 (attempt to murder). He added some suspects are yet to be arrested.

The arrested accused have been identified as Yatish, 48, Sachin, 23, Suhen, 19, and Akhil, 24. The fifth accused is a minor aged 17. The accused allegedly assaulted the three at Someshwar beach near Ullal on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another police officer said the three from Kerala’s Kasaragod were visiting their childhood friends studying at a college in Mangaluru.

The assault was the first such case reported from Mangaluru since the new Congress government took office last month.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah has promised to deal firmly with cases of moral policing. “No more moral policing. We will put an end to this,” he told reporters. He warned the police brass that they would be held responsible if the law-and-order situation deteriorated in their areas.

Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar also held a meeting with top police officers in Bengaluru and directed them to take strict action against those disturbing harmony in society. “No moral policing will be encouraged in Karnataka, and we will be promoting friendly policing,” said Siddaramaiah.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON