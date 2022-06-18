Five dead in Sikkim in accidents triggered by landslides after heavy rain

At least five persons, including three policemen, were killed in accidents triggered by landslides on Friday as heavy rains lashed Sikkim.

Around 400 tourists are stranded in various parts of the state. Efforts were being made to rescue the stranded tourists as the authorities were trying to run light vehicles till Friday 2.30 pm.

Authorities in north Sikkim, where a few popular tourist destinations like Yumthang and Gurudongmar are located, have urged tourists not to visit the region for the next couple of days. “Roads connecting Lachen, Lachung and Yumthang with the other parts of Sikkim, including the state’s capital Gangtok have been damaged by landslides at several places. The road between Lachung and Chungthang has been cut off,” said Mangan district collector AB Karki. “The road condition is extremely bad and tourists should avoid travelling to north Sikkim for the next couple of days. There is a weather forecast of heavy to very heavy rain. Flash floods and cloudbursts might endanger human lives in the region and it is necessary to take adequate precautions before travelling to the region,” he said.

On Thursday, tourists travelling in at least 40 vehicles were left stranded in places like Lachen, Lachung and Yumthang in north Sikkim.

Though most parts of Sikkim have been witnessing incessant rains for over 48 hours, the National Highway 10, connecting West Bengal and Sikkim, was open till reports last came in. The NH-10 is considered to be the lifeline of if the state.

The neighbouring Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills in West Bengal has also been logging in continuous rain and minor landslides. “The district administration is prepared to meet with any eventualities. There has been no report of damage to properties and human lives till Friday afternoon,” said Kalimpong district magistrate R Vimala.

