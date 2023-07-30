Five, including three transgender persons, shave man's head, make him drink urine in Uttar Pradesh; arrested

Five people, including three transgender people, were apprehended on Saturday after they allegedly shaved a man’s head and forced him to drink their urine in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, news agency PTI reported.

A purported video of the incident has been widely circulated online. (Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A purported video of the incident, which occurred on Wednesday in the Sahavar police station limits, has been widely circulated online. The report, quoting SHO Anil Kumar, added that action was initiated after the victim, identified as Rafiqul, filed a complaint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rafiqul was reportedly employed as a cook at one of the transgender person’s house. However, following some disputes with the transgender people and two of their assistants, Rafiqul had to face the inhuman abuse. The accused also allegedly thrashed the man and stole ₹10,000 in cash from him.

A case was registered under various sections of the IPC on Friday, police said, adding that the accused were arrested soon after.

Earlier this month, authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district demolished a portion of a house belonging to Pravesh Shukla for allegedly urinating on a tribal man. Shukla was arrested and booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the viral video which dates back to 2020, the 30-year-old was seen smoking a cigarette while urinating on Dashmat Rawat, a Kol tribal from Sidhi, who was sitting on the ground.

The incident sparked a political row, with the opposition Congress claiming the accused had a link with the BJP, a claim rejected by the ruling party and its Sidhi legislator Kedarnath Shukla.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan later apologised to and washed the feet of the labourer who was urinated upon.

A week later amid uproar over the Sidhi urination incident, two persons were arrested after a video surfaced showing a man being forced to lick the soles of another person's feet in a moving vehicle in Gwalior.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON