MP man urinates on tribal person in purported viral video; CM Shivraj orders action

A disturbing purported video of a man allegedly urinating on a Tribal person in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district went viral on social media on Tuesday, drawing massive outrage and criticism. MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance of the incident and directed the relevant authorities to take strict action. He also said that the culprit “will not be spared”. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

“A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice…I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also impose NSA,” CM Chouhan wrote on Twitter.

Deputy SP of Sidhi Priya Singh asserted that action will be taken after ascertaining the facts about the video. “It needs to be ascertained if a Dalit (man) was involved in the incident,” she said.

While reports suggested that the accused is a BJP leader, a saffron party MLA from Sidhi Kedarnath Shukla told ANI that the man is “not connected to the party in any way”. “He (the culprit in the video) is neither my representative nor an associate. I am demanding strict action against the culprit,” he said.

The video also also drew criticism from opposition leaders in the state. Former MP CM Kamal Nath said that there is “no place in a civilized society for such a heinous and fallen act with the youth of the tribal society.”

“Madhya Pradesh is already number one in tribal atrocities. This incident has put the entire Madhya Pradesh to shame. I demand from the Chief Minister that strictest punishment should be given to the guilty person and the atrocities on tribals in Madhya Pradesh should be ended,” he wrote on Twitter.