Five, including woman, die of asphyxiation inside septic tank in Chhattisgarh

Five persons, including a woman, died of suspected asphyxiation inside a septic tank of a house in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Jashpur SP Prashant Thakur said the five had gone inside the tank for some repair work.

The deceased were identified as the house owner’s wife Savitri (45), Badu Tam (60), Paramjeet Paikra (19) and two workers Ramjeevan Ram (35) and Ishwar Sai (40).

Initially, two workers went inside the septic tank in Pandripani village under Farsabahar police station to remove the wooden logs which supported the slab of the tank, but they did not come out. Subsequently, two others went inside but they also did not return. Then, the wife of house owner went inside and she too did not come out, the SP said.

A child who was around raised an alarm and the villagers gathered, the SP said.

Police also rushed to the spot with rescue equipment and brought out the five and rushed them to the hospital, where they were declared dead, the SP said, adding that the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 17:28 IST