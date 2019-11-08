e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

Five-judge Constitution bench to deliver verdict in Ayodhya case tomorrow

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi-led Constitution bench will deliver on Saturday the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute.

india Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view of the Supreme Court of India while a hearing on the Babri Majid – Ram Janmabhoomi case was underway in New Delhi in October this year.
A view of the Supreme Court of India while a hearing on the Babri Majid – Ram Janmabhoomi case was underway in New Delhi in October this year. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will deliver on Saturday the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute, one of India’s most sensitive and divisive religious and political issues. The decision to pronounce the ruling on Saturday comes hours after Chief Justice Gogoi met top Uttar Pradesh officials on the law and order preparations in the state.

The five-judge bench was set up earlier this year to rule on a batch of appeals against a 2010 Allahabad high court judgement. The original verdict ordered the division of the disputed 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya into three equal parts to be divided among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara, a religious denomination; and the Ram Lalla Virajman, which represents the child deity Ram.

WATCH | Countdown to Ayodhya verdict: 7 preventive measures taken by government

 

The bench, also comprising justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer wrapped up a marathon, sometimes acrimonious 40-day hearing on the title suit on October 16, paving the way for a judicial settlement of the decades-old dispute.

A large section of Hindus believes that the disputed site marks the birthplace of the warrior-god Ram and that a temple that stood on the location was destroyed in the 16th century during the rule of Mughal emperor Babar and a mosque, the Babri Masjid, was constructed on its ruins. On December 6, 1992, Hindu activists campaigning for the construction of a Ram temple on the site demolished the mosque, triggering a cycle of violence and riots across the country.

tags
top news
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit tomorrow
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit tomorrow
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News