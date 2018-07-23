 Five killed in fire at residential building in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi | india news | Hindustan Times
  • Monday, Jul 23, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 23, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Five killed in fire at residential building in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi

Several others are feared trapped inside the residential building in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi.

india Updated: Jul 23, 2018 09:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Himachal Pradesh,Himachal Pradesh fire,Mandi
Three fire tenders were are the spot after fire broke out at a residential building in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi.(ANI Photo)

Five people were killed after a fire broke out at a residential building in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

A LPG cylinder blast is suspected to be the trigger for the fire, said Rajiv Kumar, ADM Mandi.

“Five persons lost their lives in the fire that broke out at a residential building at Ner Chowk in Mandi. LPG Cylinder blast seems to be the reason behind the fire,” Kumar said.

Several others are feared trapped inside. Three fire tenders are at the spot and rescue operations are underway.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident.

tags

more from india