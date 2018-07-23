Five killed in fire at residential building in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi

Five people were killed after a fire broke out at a residential building in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

A LPG cylinder blast is suspected to be the trigger for the fire, said Rajiv Kumar, ADM Mandi.

“Five persons lost their lives in the fire that broke out at a residential building at Ner Chowk in Mandi. LPG Cylinder blast seems to be the reason behind the fire,” Kumar said.

Several others are feared trapped inside. Three fire tenders are at the spot and rescue operations are underway.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident.