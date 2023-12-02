Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Five killed in UP's Agra in major accident on Delhi highway

Five killed in UP's Agra in major accident on Delhi highway

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Dec 02, 2023 05:44 PM IST

In the accident, a speeding truck collided with an auto rickshaw near Gurudwara Guru Ka Taal crossing in Agra.

A horrific accident took place on the Agra-Delhi National Highway on Saturday, resulting in the death of five people. In the accident, a speeding truck collided with an auto rickshaw near Gurudwara Guru Ka Taal crossing in Agra.

The accident led to a huge jam on National Highway 19 as a crowed assembled around the site. (Representational Image)

As per preliminary reports, the five deceased persons were travelling in the auto rickshaw. The auto rickshaw got stuck between two trucks, as a result of the mishap.

The accident led to a huge jam on National Highway 19 as a crowed assembled around the site. Meanwhile, police were trying to clear the traffic blockade in the area.

Gurudwara Guru Ka Taal crossing is known for such fatal accidents. For a long time, locals have been demanding the construction of an underpass in the area but it hasn't happened.

The five deceased person are yet to be identified.

road accident
