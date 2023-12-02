Five killed in UP's Agra in major accident on Delhi highway

A horrific accident took place on the Agra-Delhi National Highway on Saturday, resulting in the death of five people. In the accident, a speeding truck collided with an auto rickshaw near Gurudwara Guru Ka Taal crossing in Agra.

The accident led to a huge jam on National Highway 19 as a crowed assembled around the site. (Representational Image)

As per preliminary reports, the five deceased persons were travelling in the auto rickshaw. The auto rickshaw got stuck between two trucks, as a result of the mishap.

The accident led to a huge jam on National Highway 19 as a crowed assembled around the site. Meanwhile, police were trying to clear the traffic blockade in the area.

Gurudwara Guru Ka Taal crossing is known for such fatal accidents. For a long time, locals have been demanding the construction of an underpass in the area but it hasn't happened.

The five deceased person are yet to be identified.

