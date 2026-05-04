Five killed, seven injured as SUV rams truck in Odisha's Jajpur

Jajpur, May 4 (PTI) At least five people, including two women, were killed and seven others injured when an SUV in which they were travelling rammed into a truck in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday, police said.

A tragic accident in Jajpur, Odisha, resulted in five fatalities and seven injuries when an SUV crashed into a truck.(Unsplash)

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The accident took place near Barada Chhak on the Daitary-Paradeep express highway under Jenapur police station limits in Jajpur district.

According to police, 12 people, including three women and two children, were returning home in the vehicle after attending a marriage ceremony in Keonjhar.

The SUV hit a truck from behind. Such was the impact of the collision that the SUV got stuck under the truck, police said.

Five people travelling in the SUV were killed on the spot, while seven others were critically injured.

The injured were admitted to both Dharmasala and Badachana Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. Later, all of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

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{{^usCountry}} The police shifted bodies to the local government hospital for postmortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police shifted bodies to the local government hospital for postmortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hailing from Purusottampur-Sanjaya Nagar village, the victims were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in Keonjhar, said Nirupama Jena, Inspector in charge of Jenapur police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hailing from Purusottampur-Sanjaya Nagar village, the victims were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in Keonjhar, said Nirupama Jena, Inspector in charge of Jenapur police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The truck has fled from the scene after the mishap. Police have started an investigation into the incident after registering a case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The truck has fled from the scene after the mishap. Police have started an investigation into the incident after registering a case. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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