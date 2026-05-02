...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Five members of a Tamil family among nine killed in Bargi Dam boat tragedy

A senior government official in Tiruppur said arrangements were being made to transport the bodies back to Tamil Nadu.

Published on: May 02, 2026 02:33 pm IST
By S Vijay Karthik
Advertisement

Five of the nine people killed in the Bargi Dam boat tragedy in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Thursday belonged to a single family from Tamil Nadu, a relative said on Saturday, as authorities began efforts to bring the bodies back to their native place.

NDRF and other rescue personnel recover the cruise boat that capsized in Bargi Dam due to a sudden storm in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (PTI)

The victims included two women — Kaarkuzhali, 38, and Sowbhakiyam, 42 — Kaarkuzhali’s husband Kamaraj, 38, their four-year-old son Tamilvendhan, and seven-year-old Mayuran, Sowbhakiyam’s son. All were residents of Anna Nagar in Dharapuram in Tiruppur district.

“My daughter-in-law, along with my grandson (Tamilvendhan), had gone to visit Sowbhakiyam’s house in Madhya Pradesh. During the trip they went boating where the incident occurred,” Kamaraj’s mother Rajalakshmi told reporters.

Officials said the victims were among nine people who died after a cruise boat overturned and sank in Bargi Dam following a sudden storm on Thursday evening. Twenty-two people were rescued.

A senior government official in Tiruppur said arrangements were being made on Saturday to transport the bodies back to Tamil Nadu.

“I think two of the bodies will be coming via Tiruchirappalli. We expect the rest to arrive directly in the district later,” the official told HT on condition of anonymity.

 
‪tamil nadu‬ tamil nadu madhya pradesh
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Home / India News / Five members of a Tamil family among nine killed in Bargi Dam boat tragedy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.