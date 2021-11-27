Five members of Madhya Pradesh family attempt suicide; two dead, three critical

Bhopal: Five members of a family tried to die by suicide, two members died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhopal, said police.

The deceased include a woman and a teenage girl, residents of Piplani area.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya said: “A man, who works as a mechanic, his mother, wife, and two teenage daughters attempted suicide on Thursday night after posting a video on social media in which he accused a woman and debt as reasons for their death.”

When the police came to know about the video, a team reached their home. The family members were found in an unconscious state. Police took them to a hospital where two died while conditions of three others are stated to be serious, said Bhadoriya.

All the family members wrote the suicide note on the walls and blamed a woman. They also pasted some papers of a property, said the officer.

In preliminary probe, it was found that the family had borrowed ₹2 lakh from a woman to construct the house and the woman was demanding her money back, Rakesh Shrivastava, city superintendent of police. Police are trying to identify the woman.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290