Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Five members of Madhya Pradesh family attempt suicide; two dead, three critical
india news

Five members of Madhya Pradesh family attempt suicide; two dead, three critical

All the family members wrote the suicide note on the walls and blamed a woman. They also pasted some papers of a property, said the officer
The deceased include a woman and a teenage girl, Madhya Pradesh police said. (Representational image)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 12:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Bhopal: Five members of a family tried to die by suicide, two members died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhopal, said police.

The deceased include a woman and a teenage girl, residents of Piplani area.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya said: “A man, who works as a mechanic, his mother, wife, and two teenage daughters attempted suicide on Thursday night after posting a video on social media in which he accused a woman and debt as reasons for their death.”

When the police came to know about the video, a team reached their home. The family members were found in an unconscious state. Police took them to a hospital where two died while conditions of three others are stated to be serious, said Bhadoriya.

All the family members wrote the suicide note on the walls and blamed a woman. They also pasted some papers of a property, said the officer.

RELATED STORIES

In preliminary probe, it was found that the family had borrowed 2 lakh from a woman to construct the house and the woman was demanding her money back, Rakesh Shrivastava, city superintendent of police. Police are trying to identify the woman.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP