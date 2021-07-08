Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Five militants killed in 24 hours in Kashmir, counter-terror operations continue
india news

Five militants killed in 24 hours in Kashmir, counter-terror operations continue

Two militants have so far been slain in an ongoing encounter at Puchal in Pulwama, said police department officials familiar with the development. Two other militants are also believed to be trapped.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 06:59 AM IST
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard on an armored vehicle as they move towards the site of a gunfight in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, in Kashmir, last week. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have killed five militants in the past 24 hours, the police confirmed in an official post. Counter-terror operations in the region are still on, the cops said, as an encounter between the joint security personnel and the militants is currently underway at Puchal in the Pulwama district of the Union territory. At least two militants have so far been killed in the ongoing operation, said police officials familiar with the development. Two other militants are also believed to be trapped.

Also Read | Hizbul Mujahideen commander killed day after capture in J&K

"Five terrorists killed in 24 hours in Kashmir. Congratulations to the police and security forces for conducting the operations without collateral damage," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IG) of the Kashmir zone.

From its official handle on Twitter, the police department provides periodic updates on ongoing encounters between security forces and militants in the region. According to the latest updates on the current encounter at Puchal in Pulwama, a total of two unidentified militants have so far been killed in the ensuing gunfire.

Also Read | Back-to-back attacks prompt J&K Police to review security of their men

The two slain militants remain unidentified so far -- as in, the terror outfit(s) to which they belonged has not been ascertained yet.

Meanwhile, two other militants were also gunned down in a separate encounter last night at Zodur in the Kulgam district. These two militants have, however, been identified as being affiliated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit.

More details to follow soon...

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kashmir jammu and kashmir pulwama terror attack encounters in kashmir
TRENDING NEWS

End of an era: Odisha sand artist sculpts beautiful tribute to Dilip Kumar

This majestic white tiger at an US zoo is turning heads online. Watch

Irish café worker escorts customer on wheelchair in heavy rain. Watch

MS Dhoni turns 40, Sachin Tendulkar shares wish with nostalgic pic
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP