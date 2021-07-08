Five militants killed in 24 hours in Kashmir, counter-terror operations continue

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have killed five militants in the past 24 hours, the police confirmed in an official post. Counter-terror operations in the region are still on, the cops said, as an encounter between the joint security personnel and the militants is currently underway at Puchal in the Pulwama district of the Union territory. At least two militants have so far been killed in the ongoing operation, said police officials familiar with the development. Two other militants are also believed to be trapped.

"Five terrorists killed in 24 hours in Kashmir. Congratulations to the police and security forces for conducting the operations without collateral damage," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IG) of the Kashmir zone.

From its official handle on Twitter, the police department provides periodic updates on ongoing encounters between security forces and militants in the region. According to the latest updates on the current encounter at Puchal in Pulwama, a total of two unidentified militants have so far been killed in the ensuing gunfire.

The two slain militants remain unidentified so far -- as in, the terror outfit(s) to which they belonged has not been ascertained yet.

Meanwhile, two other militants were also gunned down in a separate encounter last night at Zodur in the Kulgam district. These two militants have, however, been identified as being affiliated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit.

More details to follow soon...