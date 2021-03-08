Five pillars to mark India@75 celebration: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the celebrations of 75 years of India’s independence will mark the aspirations, feelings, thoughts, suggestions, and dreams of 1.3 billion Indians.

Addressing the 259-member committee set up to oversee the celebrations of 75 years of independence next year, the PM said, “The celebrations can be divided in five sub-heads - Freedom struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75, and Resolve at 75.”

“This festival of 75 years of Independence should reflect the spirit of freedom struggle...give a glimpse of the glory of Sanatan Bharat and also have the glow of modern India,” PM Modi said.

“It is an opportunity to showcase to the world our achievements since 1947. We need to tell people about the sacrifices of the heroes of our freedom struggle,” he said after the virtual meeting.

The committee includes former president Pratibha Patil, CJI Sharad Bobde, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and home minister Amit Shah. Other eminent personalities part of the committee are economist Amartya Sen, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Baba Ramdev.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, chief ministers of all states and other senior political leaders are also among the 259 members.

“The committee will provide policy direction and guidelines for formulation of programs for the commemoration of 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, at the national and international levels,” the culture ministry had said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the opening ceremony in Gujarat on March 12, 75 weeks prior to August 15,2022. March 12 also marks the day of the Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi as a part of India’s freedom movement. The PM will launch Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and will also flag off a 21-day long Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram, which was home to Mahatma Gandhi during India’s freedom struggle, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani told reporters on Sunday.

The government will organise various exhibitions as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Subhas Chandra Bose.

(With PTI inputs)