5 students injured after section of classroom ceiling falls at Karnataka school

BELAGAVI : Five students were injured on Wednesday after a section of a classroom ceiling collapsed during lessons at a government school in Bagalkot district, officials said.

The damaged section of the classroom ceiling at the school in Bagalkot district on Wednesday. (Special arrangement)

The students from Classes 5 and 6 were taken to a hospital in a vehicle owned by the block education officer, and discharged later in the evening. One student sustained a head injury, while others suffered minor abrasions, said officials.

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Deputy director of public instruction Sitaram RS, who visited the school, said the incident took place at about 1 pm.

The affected classroom was being used by 26 students, including 14 from Class 5 and 12 from Class 6.

Parents said the school building had remained in poor condition for years and that the concrete ceiling had deteriorated to the point where reinforcement rods were visible. They said teachers had previously been informed about the condition of the building. They said authorities should assess the structure immediately, prevent children from using unsafe rooms and arrange alternative classrooms until repairs or replacement work is completed.

Sitaram said the building had already been examined by an engineer during the summer vacation last year. “The engineer had submitted a report stating that all the classrooms were safe,” he said.

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