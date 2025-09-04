Five traders killed as car rams into truck on Bihta-Sarmera road in Bihar

Patna: Five traders were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind on the Bihta-Sarmera road at Suitham More in Bihar’s Patna late on Wednesday night, police said. A police officer from the Parsa Bazar police station said that the authorities have seized the truck. (Representative photo)

The deceased --- Rajesh Kumar (50), Sanjay Kumar Sinha (55), Kamal Kishore (38), Prakash Chourasia (35), and Sunil Kumar (38) --- were travelling from Fatuha towards Patna.

Police said that when the car approached Suitham More, the driver lost control of the Grand Vitara car and crashed into the truck ahead around midnight.

“Since the Bihta-Sarmera state highway was empty that late night, the car was being driven at high speed. So, the impact was severe when the Grand Vitara rammed the truck. The car was mangled and its occupants were trapped inside,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kartikey K Sharma said.

Also Read: Bihar: Bus carrying 20 school kids collides with truck on NH-27; 8 hospitalised

The police team had to cut open the vehicle to pull out the bodies trapped in the car. “We cleared the vehicles using a crane. The bodies were handed over to the families after an autopsy,” Sharma said.

A police officer from the Parsa Bazar police station said that the authorities have seized the truck and efforts are being made to nab the absconding truck driver.

“What really caused the accident is not yet clear. However, the police said that it might have happened due to over-speeding,” the officer added.

Also Read: 10 killed, 35 injured as bus rams into parked truck in West Bengal’s East Burdwan

Chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief and asked officials to provide assistance, on behalf of the government, to the families of the deceased.

Rajesh’s brother said that the five, who were involved in agriculture-related business including pesticides, were returning home after discussions with businessmen at Fatuha.

The bodies were sent to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) for postmortem. “The Parsa Bazar police is investigating the case,” the officer said.