10 killed, 35 injured as bus rams into parked truck in West Bengal’s East Burdwan

Kolkata: At least 10 people were killed and another 35 were injured on Friday morning after a bus they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind on NH-19 in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district, police said. The accident took place near Fagupur in East Burdwan district sometime around 7am. (Representative photo)

A police officer said that the 10 deceased, including two women, were from Bihar. “They had come to visit Ganga Sagar and a few other sites for pilgrimage. The accident took place when they were returning to Bihar,” the officer said.

“The accident took place near Fagupur in East Burdwan district sometime around 7am. Till reports last came in 10 persons were killed and at least 35 were injured. The victims were taken to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital,” a senior police officer of East Burdwan said.

Also Read: 5 tourists from West Bengal among 6 killed in Surendranagar road accident

Locals present during the accident said that the truck driver had parked his vehicle to urinate, when the bus carrying the pilgrims crashed into the parked truck from behind. “The bus hit the truck from behind at full speed. Such was the impact that the truck moved at least 10 feet after the collision. Local residents rushed to the spot and started rescuing the victims. The police were also alerted,” a local said.