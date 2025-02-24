5 tourists from West Bengal among 6 killed in Surendranagar road accident

Six people including five tourists from West Bengal died on Sunday evening in an accident in Chuda taluka of Gujarat’s Surendranagar district, police said on Monday. Four others are being treated at a hospital. Police said a case of rash and negligent driving has been registered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the accident took place at about 6pm when their vehicle Tempo Traveller van was trying to overtake a truck near an overbridge. The van driver also died in the accident.

Chuda police inspector JN Gamara said that six people, including two women and the driver, died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to Surendranagar government hospital for treatment where one of them died on Monday.

“The deceased have been identified as Mukulta Mukhopadhyay, Debabrat Mukhopadhyay, M. N. Chatterjee, Rimpa Tah, Shomath Tah, and the tempo driver Rahul Padhiyar, who was from Ahmedabad. The passengers from West Bengal belonged to three families,” Gamara said.

Of the four injured who are being treated at the hospital, the condition of one is critical, Gamara added.

Arka Banerjee, additional superintendent of police, East Burdwan, said: “We have contacted the Gujarat police and initiated the process to get back the bodies. Four people are admitted at Shiv Sagar Hospital, we were told.”

A group of nine tourists from Bengal’s East Burdwan district had gone to visit the Somnath temple and had travelled to Dwarka, Sasan Gir, Patan and Diu.

Police said a detailed investigation was underway and statements of survivors and eyewitnesses were being recorded,

Police said a case was registered at Chuda police station relating to rash and negligent driving.